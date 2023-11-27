Stevenage boss Steve Evans does not feel able to say Peterborough United are the strongest team in League One as he hugely rates Portsmouth and Derby County.

Last season, Peterborough missed out on a promotion opportunity and they are determined to get back to the Championship this season.

Darren Ferguson’s side have had a slow start to the season, but they have managed to climb up the table to fifth place and are now set to face fourth-placed Stevenage on Tuesday.

Evans rates the Posh highly, but does not feel he can laud them as the strongest due to the likes of John Mousinho’s Portsmouth and Paul Warne’s Derby.

Stevenage beat Derby 3-1 last month, while they held Portsmouth to a 0-0 draw in August.

However, Evans admitted that the change the Posh boss has taken to focus on youth more with playing counter-attacking high-pace football can cause teams problems.

“I cannot say they are the best team in the league when I look at how strong Portsmouth, a really strong Oxford, a really strong Derby and an exceptionally strong Bolton”, Evans told Stevenage’s media.

“But when you look at Peterborough and you look at the way they are winning games, you look at the strategic change that Darren implemented probably six, eight weeks ago and went for a real youth and energy, attacking high up the pitch, moving it and counter-attacking at pace, it gives you a real problem.”

Stevenage are just one point clear of Peterborough in the league table and the Posh will be determined to snatch three points on Tuesday’s climb over Evans’ team.