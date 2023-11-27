Ipswich Town legend Mick Mills believes that Blues goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky being the best player in the team in most games raises concern regarding Kieran McKenna’s defence.

The Tractor Boys’ 12-match unbeaten run came to an end on Saturday at the hands of West Bromwich Albion.

Ipswich’s defensive record in their last five league games, where they have conceded 12 goals in five games, has been a cause of concern for some.

Mills stated that he is concerned about how Hladky has been one of the best players for Ipswich this season and he believes that it shows that the defence are not doing their job properly.

The former Ipswich star thinks that the success the Blues have had has managed to overshadow their defensive frailties this season due to the success of their forward department.

“If you set something up heavily defensively, that means there should not be any leaks there”, Mills said on BBC Radio Suffolk.

“The opposition should not even see the goalkeeper, let alone make him the best player on the pitch.

“In this sort of period while we are in the Championship, Vaclav Hladky has been the best player too many times for me.

“So that has been a concern because that tells me that people in front of him are not quite at the top of their game and I think it has been carried forward okay because, up the other end of the pitch, we have an abundance of goalscorers and match winners.”

Ipswich will host Millwall at Portman Road on Wednesday and McKenna’s side will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat against the Baggies.