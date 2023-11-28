Roy Hodgson’s job at Crystal Palace is not in danger but the Eagles are expecting an improvement in results, according to the Evening Standard.

The Selhurst Park outfit made an initial decent start to their league campaign but now they are sitting 13th in the league after 13 matchdays.

Hodgson’s side have lost four of their last five league games, including one against Luton Town last weekend.

They are currently in even more danger as their star midfield duo Cheick Doucoure and Eberechi Eze are set to be sidelined for a significant period.

Even though the results have gone mostly against the Eagles recently, Hodgson’s managerial role in London is not at risk.

However, it has been suggested that the club’s higher-ups are expecting the 76-year-old to improve results in the upcoming matches.

Crystal Palace will host David Moyes’ West Ham this weekend; they are currently sitting top-half in the league table.

Now it remains to be seen if Hodgson will be able to get back to winning ways in the upcoming weeks amid an injury crisis in the engine room.