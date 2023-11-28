Huddersfield Town boss Darren Moore is of the opinion that Sunderland are fluid and effective with their attacking options.

Tony Mowbray’s side are set to welcome relegation threatened Huddersfield Town on Wednesday to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland are ninth in the league table with 26 points from 17 games, but their forwards have struggled in front of goal so far this season.

However, Moore pointed out that Sunderland have been fluid with their attacking options and believes that whoever Mowbray uses in his forward department has the capability to become effective.

The Huddersfield boss stressed that the Black Cats are a strong team at home and thinks that Sunderland’s home record speaks of how effective they have been with their game plan at the Stadium of Light.

“At home they’re a very strong team and very fluid with the attacking options they’ve got”, Moore said at a press conference.

“Whoever they go with it’s the same outcome with how fluid and effective they are.

“They’ve got the home record they’ve got because they’re very effective at what they do.

“Myself and the players are looking forward to the challenge of tomorrow night.”

The last time Huddersfield visited the Stadium of Light, in April, the game ended in a 1-1 draw.