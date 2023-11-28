Junior Firpo wants to leave Leeds United in the January transfer window and Real Betis are lining up to sign him on loan.

The former Spain youth international joined Leeds in the Premier League in 2021 from Barcelona on a four-year deal, but he has struggled to make an impact for the Elland Road outfit.

The Whites are currently playing in the Championship and Firpo missed the opening chunk of the season with an injury.

He has featured in the last two matches under Daniel Farke, but it has been claimed he wants to leave.

Firpo is keen to move on from Leeds when the January transfer window opens, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

And he has suitors as Real Betis want to snap him up on loan, taking him back to La Liga.

Los Verdiblacos have already acquired Marc Roca from Leeds on a season-loan and now they have set their eyes on Firpo.

Now it remains to be seen if the La Liga outfit will be able to take Firpo back to Spain; he spent two years with Real Betis in 2017.