Sam Parkin is of the view that Sunderland are still in the process of integrating their young summer signings into the squad and thinks that the Black Cats could come strong in the second half of the season.

Sunderland have focused their transfer strategy on signing young and talented players and they brought in a host of talents to the Stadium of Light in the summer.

The Black Cats have failed to achieve consistency in their performances this season so far, despite several eye-catching displays.

Parkin believes it would be harsh to criticise Sunderland as they are still well placed and stressed that the Black Cats’ promotion hopes are still alive.

The former Championship star said that the Wearsiders have focused heavily on bringing in talents to their team and thinks they are still integrating those players into their squad.

Parkins is of the opinion that once the young players adjust themselves to the squad, Sunderland could come out strong in the second half of the season.

“I do not think you could be too hard on Sunderland”, Parkin said on the What the EFL podcast.

“I mean, they are still well positioned in ninth after a brilliant campaign last time out, so they will still have a chance.

“They have obviously gone about it a different way in terms of signing some younger players from the continent in the summer and they are probably adjusting some of them.

“Well they will probably grow into the season and could come strong in the second half.”

Sunderland are set to take on Huddersfield Town on Wednesday and after their defeat at the weekend against Plymouth Argyle, they will be determined to bounce back against the Terriers.