Tottenham Hotspur target Jean-Clair Tobido could remain with Nice beyond the January transfer window, it has been claimed in France.

Todibo is drawing attention from the Premier League as the January window looms into view and clubs look to strengthen.

Tottenham are set to try to bring in another centre-back, with Ange Postecoglou stretched in the area and they rate Todibo.

It is suggested that they have joined the hunt for the 23-year-old, however, Todibo could well not leave Nice.

Making sure he is playing every week ahead of Euro 2024 is key for Todibo and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, he could yet stay at Nice.

Nice are also in the process of fighting for the Ligue 1 title this season.

They sit in second spot in the league table after 13 games and just a single point behind league leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

The defence Todibo has been part of has been hugely tight, with just four goals conceded in the 13 Ligue 1 matches.