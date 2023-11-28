Bristol Rovers star Grant Ward believes that if the Gas are able to spend more time on the ball against Leyton Orient tonight, they will get chances to score.

The Gas are currently being managed by caretaker boss Andy Mangan after Joey Barton was sacked last month.

They are currently sitting eleventh in the League One table with 23 points and they will host 14th-positioned Leyton Orient tonight at the Mem.

Ward believes that the Pirates, on their day, can take on any team in League One and he is of view his side have a chance against the Os.

The Pirates midfielder feels that if they can dominate ball possession against Leyton Orient tonight, they will create goalscoring chances.

“I think if we can dominate possession, we will get chances”, Ward told the Pirates’ in-house media before the Leyton Orient clash.

“I think we can match it against any team in this league.

“As long as we play our game, I think we have a chance.”

Mangan’s men will be looking to get back on the winning track tonight at home after they suffered a defeat at Pride Park against Derby County at the weekend.