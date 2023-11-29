Derby County first-team coach Matt Hamshaw is delighted with Rams defender Curtis Nelson and insisted that Nelson plays in the team like he has been with the Rams for years.

Paul Warne’s side are climbing up in the League One table as they are currently sitting sixth after they beat Port Vale on Tuesday.

The Rams won the match 1-0 with a 77th-minute goal from substitute Tyreece John-Jules and Hamshaw insisted that the defence was on point.

Hamshaw insisted that the biggest compliment he can give Nelson is that it looks like he has been a Derby player for years now.

Nelson, 30, joined Warne’s side only this summer on a free transfer and the boss has shown his trust in his ability with 18 league starts this season already.

“Sonny [Bradley] came on and won a few headers, [Eiran] Cashin, I thought was excellent tonight”, Hamshaw told Derby’s in-house media.

“Nelson looks like he has been playing for Derby for years and years and years.

“Which is [the] biggest compliment I can give him.”

Nelson now will be looking to have his manager’s faith for the rest of the season and help the Rams to keep their defence strong with his performances.