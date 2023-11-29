Chelsea striker Armando Broja is in no rush to leave the Blues in January, according to the Evening Standard.

Broja’s future has come under the scanner ahead of the January transfer window opening as Fulham are keen on snapping him up.

Scoring goals has been a real problem for the Cottagers since they sold Aleksandar Mitrovic this summer to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.

Raul Jimenez was brought in from Wolves to replace Mitrovic, but he has found the back of the only once in his 12 league appearances.

Fulham are interested in Broja, but in a boost for the Blues, the hitman is not pushing to go.

Broja is not eager to leave Stamford Bridge in January as he is ready to fight for a starting spot with Nicolas Jackson.

It has also been suggested that Chelsea are equally uninterested in offloading Broja, with Mauricio Pochettino prepared to keep him.

Now with Broja potentially out of Fulham’s reach, it remains to be seen where the Cottagers will turn their attention to in their striker search.