Fiorentina are planning for what to do with Sofyan Amrabat if Manchester United do not sign him on a permanent basis.

Amrabat joined the Red Devils this summer on a season-long loan deal from Fiorentina and the Premier League side have a £21.4m option to buy the Morocco international at the end of this season.

However, his time in England has not gone according to plan as Erik ten Hag has not handed him regular chances.

Amrabat has featured a total of eight times for Manchester United this term in the league with only 331 minutes of Premier League football under his belt.

The Red Devils boss refused to give Amrabat a chance in defensive midfield in Casemiro’s absence and youngster Kobbie Mainoo played in that position against Everton last week.

His future at Old Trafford is under a scanner at the moment and according to Italian daily La Repubblica (via Fiorentina.it), La Viola are making plans for Amrabat if the Red Devils refuse to activate his buy option next summer.

Amrabat’s contract at Fiorentina is valid until 2025 and if he returns to Italy next season, his contract will be extended until 2026 automatically.

In that way, Fiorentina will make sure they fully protect his value.

Now it remains to be seen if the Morocco international will be able to redeem himself in England and become an important player for Ten Hag by the end of this season.