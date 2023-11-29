Wolves legend Dave Edwards believes that Jean-Ricner Bellegarde’s ability to beat players in Pedro Neto’s absence is very important.

Gary O’Neil’s men made a shaky start to their league campaign but they have steadied the ship and they are currently 12th in the Premier League.

Wolves lost their last Premier League match against Fulham on Monday, but Edwards insisted that Bellegarde is doing a great job for the team.

Bellegarde has played five league games for O’Neil’s side this term and he has contributed to two goals directly.

Their star man Neto is currently out with a hamstring injury and Edwards believes that Bellegarde’s ability to take on opponents is a very welcome trait.

“It was a terrific goal from Matheus Cunha”, Edwards wrote in his Express & Star column.

“Bellegarde was brilliant, the more games he plays the better he’ll get, in the absence of Pedro Neto having him go, past players, is important.

“It’ll be great when they’re both involved.”

Bellegarde will be looking to build a lethal partnership with Neto when he comes back from his current injury.