Southampton boss Russell Martin has cited the Tottenham Hotspur example to put forth the point that it is difficult to dominate a game for the full 90 minutes with opponents coming after them.

Saints have scored first in four of the last five league games they have played, but have been guilty of conceding in the second half.

Though they have managed to win two of them, Martin’s side have dropped points in the other two and have work to do to close in on the promotion spots.

While defending his players, Martin cited Tottenham’s game against Aston Villa at the weekend where in spite of scoring first the Lilywhites conceded twice late on to lose the match 2-1 in the end.

Martin insists things are often made difficult by opponents when they start hitting back.

“It’s about maintaining that and turning our dominance into something that makes it difficult for our opponents to get back into the game”, Martin was quoted as saying by the Daily Echo.

“I watched Tottenham on Sunday with a few people and we asked the question, could they maintain it? They couldn’t.

“It’s not just us – it’s the hardest thing when you are dominating the ball and teams are still coming after you.

“It’s really different here than in our last job.

“There we had very little respect at the start of the game from the opposition.

“They arrived to go all out and disrupt our flow – we had to earn respect.

“Here we have a lot of respect currently.

“Some games are different, but because of the quality of players and being in the Premier League.”

After being held to a 1-1 draw by Huddersfield Town at the weekend, Saints will aim for better when they take on Bristol City in their final match of the month on Wednesday.