Stevenage boss Steve Evans has admitted he rates Peterborough United as a better side than Portsmouth in League One at present.

Evans has masterminded a superb start to the season for Stevenage following their promotion to League One and has them sitting a lofty fourth in the standings.

His team have gone toe-to-toe with most of the big boys in the league and played out a 2-2 draw with Peterborough on Tuesday at the Lamex.

Evans admits that Peterborough are the best his team have come up against this term and ranks them even above Portsmouth, despite feeling Pompey are special.

“These are the best, these are the best we’ve played in terms of the way they play”, Evans explained to Stevenage’s media after the Peterborough game.

“I’m proud of that because I’ve managed the club and I’m more proud of that because I live in the city.

“When I’ve finished in football, that’s the ground I’ll sit in and watch that team.

“I’m really proud of my players and I’m proud we’ve gone so many games and we’re around these in the table.

“What I know about my group, Darren [Ferguson] doesn’t know about his group yet – my group will fight to the death.

“But they are, for me, the best team in the league and we’ve played Portsmouth, who were special.

“Oxford were different class, we went up to Bolton, we were better on the night, but they’ve proved they are a terrific side.

“But I think Posh, no one would want to play Posh.”

Portsmouth currently sit second in the standings and boast a three-point advantage over third placed Oxford United and fourth placed Stevenage.

The busy Christmas period of fixtures looks likely to be crucial as the promotion battle heats up.