RB Leipzig are planning for the sale of Manchester City and Arsenal transfer target Dani Olmo and would have to make another big sale if he does not go.

The Spain International made an electric start to his season before he suffered two different injuries and currently, he is recovering from an acromioclavicular joint dislocation injury.

Olmo has started only three matches this season in all competitions, but he managed to contribute to seven goals directly in the process.

He has been strongly linked with Premier League sides, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City all interested.

And according to German magazine Sport Bild (via Fussball Transfers), the Bundesliga side are planning for their star-man Olmo’s sale.

The Spaniard has a release clause of €60m and he can be signed by any club for that fee in the summer of 2024.

RB Leipzig are planning for the sale and if they do not sell Olmo then they will need to sell another player to make up the funds they are expecting to receive.

It has been suggested that Olmo’s injuries are currently putting interested clubs off.

Now it remains to be seen if the Premier League clubs will make a move for Olmo and trigger his clause in the summer.