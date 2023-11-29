Former Norwich City star Leon Barnett has stressed that the mentality of the Canaries players needs to change and added that someone in the squad needs to tell them that they are in a battle.

After back-to-back wins in the league, Norwich suffered a defeat at the hands of Watford at Vicarage Road on Tuesday.

Danny Batth and Hwang Ui-jo gave them a 2-0 lead within 13 minutes of the game, but David Wagner’s side failed to capitalise on the lead and suffered a 3-2 defeat against the Hornets.

Barnett believes that there are players in the Norwich squad who are looking at the defeats as just another game and believes the mentality of taking the games in hand needs to change.

The ex-Canaries star stressed that someone from the squad has to take charge and remind others that they are in a battle right now, so they need to implement what Wagner wants from them.

“There are some players; I do not know who; some players are probably looking, ‘well it is another game; we can sort of bounce back’”, Barnett said on BBC Radio Norfolk.

“But it does not really happen that way.

“That mentality needs to change.

“Someone on the pitch needs to say, ‘listen, we are in a battle here; we need to ride our luck a little bit at times; we need to keep the ball, be composed and be hard to beat’, like Wagner said he wanted them to be.

“I do not know; I did not see much of that today.”

Norwich will travel to Ashton Gate on Sunday to take on Liam Manning’s Bristol City and Wagner, who is under pressure, will be determined to bounce back.