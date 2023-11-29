Swansea City boss Michael Duff has admitted that it will be a challenge for his team to play front-footed football against Leeds United at a packed Elland Road.

Leeds are undefeated at Elland Road so far this season and they are currently in fourth place in the Championship table with 32 points from 17 games.

Next, Daniel Farke’s side are set to welcome Duff’s Swansea City to Elland Road tonight and the Whites will be determined to climb up to third place in the table with a win against the Wales outfit.

Duff believes that Leeds will be eager to bounce back to winning ways in front of their home crowd after their 1-1 draw against Rotherham United in the last game and he stated that Farke has a quality squad at his disposal.

The Swansea boss stated that they are aware of the challenge they are going to face at Elland Road and stressed that they want to play a front-footed football match against Leeds tonight.

“It’s Leeds United away from home, so you know the sort of challenge you are going to face”, Duff told Swansea City official site.

“There will be 35,000 there, they are right up there and they will be looking to bounce straight back after their draw the other night.

“You can see there is a lot of quality in their squad with some players we obviously know well.

“It will be a tough ask, but we want to go there and be on the front foot like we were able to do against Hull.

“It is down to us to try and sustain that for 90 minutes.”

The last time Leeds faced Swansea at Elland Road in August 2019, the game ended in a 1-0 defeat for the Whites.