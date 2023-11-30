Ipswich Town legend Mick Mills has stated that he is confident that the Blues will take six points from Coventry City and Queens Park Rangers, but warned that he is not so sure about the other five games in December.

The Tractor Boys are flying high and with a win against Millwall, they are in second place in the league table, keeping their automatic promotion dream alive going into December.

In December, Ipswich are set to play seven games and among them will be strong opponents like Leeds United, Leicester City, Norwich City and Middlesbrough, waiting to face Kieran McKenna’s side.

Mills stated that he knew that December’s fixtures are going to be tough for Ipswich and is confident that McKenna’s side will nick six points from Coventry and QPR.

However, Mills added that he would not bet a penny on the remaining fixtures against Norwich, Leeds, Leicester, Middlesbrough and Watford, as he deems the five games to be very tough for Ipswich.

“Right at the start of the season, we thought that when December comes, it will be a real test for us and no matter what happens up to December, that looks like a difficult month”, Mills said on BBC Radio Suffolk.

“Now that we have got there, you sort of look at the fixtures and think well about the opening one and the closing one, definitely, I would put money on those with a bit of confidence that we can beat Coventry at home and we can beat Queens Park Rangers at home, but I would not put a penny on the five in between.

“Middlesbrough away, Watford away, Norwich at home, Leeds away from home, Leicester at home, I would not invest anything.

“So very difficult as I said, the opener and the closing game are, I could sort of confidently say, probably six points, but the other five, they are tough.”

Ipswich will welcome Coventry at home before they travel to Riverside and Vicarage Road to take on Middlesbrough and Watford, respectively.