Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is not likely to leave Anfield during the January transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The Spanish midfielder has not played for the Reds since April and has been out for over the last seven months due to a persistent hip problem.

He was expected to return to action in September but another complication during his rehabilitation blocked him from getting to full fitness.

The midfielder rejected moves to Saudi Arabia in the summer and Barcelona are believed to be interested in signing their former academy product in the winter window.

However, it has been claimed that it is unlikely that Thiago will leave Liverpool in the January window.

The 32-year-old’s contract with the Reds is set to expire at the end of the season and he is unlikely to be offered a new deal.

He wants to spend the rest of the season on Merseyside and try to get some game time over the course of the campaign once fit.

The midfielder is likely to have more options on his table next summer when he will be a free agent.