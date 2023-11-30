Sunderland attacker Patrick Roberts has insisted the Black Cats need to take responsibility and turn their form around after they were beaten by Huddersfield Town.

Tony Mowbray’s men suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of 21st-place Huddersfield Town in front of their home crowd on Wednesday.

The Black Cats’ home form has been poor this season and their defeat against the Terriers marked their third defeat in their last six home games.

Roberts stressed that, despite being a young squad, everyone in the Sunderland team has to be accountable for their poor home form.

He stated that everyone in the squad is aware that their performance against Huddersfield was not good enough and he added that the Sunderland faithful do not deserve to see their team lose at home.

“It is a young squad, but that only gets you so far”, Roberts told Sunderland’s media.

“Everyone has to be accounted for.

“I know, myself, have to be accounted for and the lads know they have all got to be accounted for as well.

“Fans do not come with all this way to see us get beat at home and us as players and the manager obviously.

“We know it is not good enough and we have to turn it around.”

Sunderland will travel to Millwall at the weekend before returning to the Stadium of Light on 9th December to host West Bromwich Albion.