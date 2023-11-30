Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Mark Smith feels that the Owls made Leicester City look a very average side in their 1-1 draw on Wednesday night.

The Owls are still sitting bottom of the Championship table after 18 games in the season with only one win and four draws.

Danny Rohl’s men hosted the table toppers Leicester at Hillsborough on Wednesday and stopped them from getting all three points.

Smith stressed that Owls shot-stopper Cameron Dawson did not have much work to do as the Foxes were not very effective apart from the goal they scored.

The former Owls man believes that Sheffield Wednesday made Enzo Maresca’s side look very ordinary at Hillsborough.

“I think in the dressing room it will be quite lively, bubbly, that kind of thing”, Smith said on the Owls Heaven podcast.

“And obviously now saying, ‘listen, we have just taken on the best team in the league, the top team in the league and made them look really, really average’, which they did.

“They had nice little passes but really average apart from the chance where they got the goal.

“Apart from that I am thinking it is not a lot of chances where Dawson had to make saves, apart from the last one where he saves it, saves the result really.”

Now it remains to be seen if the Owls will be able to carry the positive momentum from the draw against Leicester when they face Blackburn Rovers this Saturday.