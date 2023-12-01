Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke has recommended Jurgen Klopp Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Serie A giants snared the young Turk away from the Bayern Munich academy in 2022 and he has broken into the first team in Turin this season.

The 18-year-old has made five appearances in Serie A this term and also scored his first goal for Turkey this year.

He signed a new four-year contract in the summer but Yildiz is now attracting the interest of Premier League giants Liverpool.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Schmadtke has been tracking Yildiz since his time at Bayern Munich’s academy and is a firm fan.

He wants Liverpool to sign him and has recommended his name to Klopp, who is looking for a young striker for his squad.

Juventus want Yildiz to stay put at the club and have even rejected loan offers as Massimiliano Allegri wants him in the squad.

Ideally, they would not want to sell him but Juventus need to raise cash to overhaul their midfield.

It has been claimed that Juventus would be forced to think if Liverpool decide to act on their interest and make a big offer for Yildiz.