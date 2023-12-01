West Ham United attacker Michail Antonio believes that summer signing Mohammed Kudus has solidified his spot in David Moyes’ team and is probably the first name on the team-sheet.

After a prolonged period of inactivity in the transfer market the Hammers made a statement by sealing a deal for Kudus, who they signed from Ajax with a fee worth £38m.

The 23-year-old has since gone on to become an integral member of Moyes’ team featuring in 16 games overall for the club, making five goal contributions.

Antonio, who has watched Kudus from close quarters, believes that the Ghana international is a player on fire and his quality is for everyone to witness.

Stressing on the point that was made following Kudus’ signing about him being capable of playing for a team higher than West Ham, Antonio told the BBC: “The guy is on fire. I heard when we were signing him how good he was.

“People were saying if we get him it will be an unbelievable signing and he should have possibly gone to a team that was higher than us.

“At the beginning of the season, he didn’t get much opportunity to play, but now the guy has his shirt solidified. Probably number one on the team-sheet.

“The guy is on fire and you can see the quality.”

Kudus missed West Ham’s last game against FK TSC, though it is unknown whether Moyes decided to rest him or he was out due to illness.