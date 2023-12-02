Former Southampton boss Nathan Jones is not certain to become the next Rotherham United boss despite being at the game against Birmingham City, according to the Rotherham Advertiser.

The Millers are looking for a new boss and have fielded applications from a number of candidates keen to take over at the New York Stadium.

Now Jones, whose last job was at Southampton, is firmly in the frame to become the new Rotherham boss.

The ex-Saints boss is at St Andrew’s to watch Rotherham play Birmingham in the Championship today.

However, Jones being at the game does not necessarily mean he is certain to take over at Rotherham.

Jones is an experienced Championship manager, but struggled in the Premier League when handed the chance by Southampton and was sacked in February this year.

The Welshman had two fruitful spells in charge of Luton Town, with a poor stint at Stoke City boss in between.

After facing Birmingham, Rotherham are due to welcome Swansea City to the New York Stadium next weekend.