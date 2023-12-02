Kyle Walker-Peters believes that Southampton manager Russell Martin is similar in his approach to Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino as he will not change from his philosophy.

Martin’s managerial style has come under the scanner with critics saying that the 37-year-old’s approach is more about passing and less about finding the end product.

Walker-Peters believes that it is not the right assessment and Martin is often misunderstood, just like his former boss at Tottenham, Pochettino.

The Southampton full-back insists that Martin wants to be able to have control, but with full intensity and, like Pochettino, he will not turn his back on his philosophy.

“He is very similar to Mauricio Pochettino in terms of having his style and he’s not going to change”, Walker-Peters told the Sun.

“I would say he is misinterpreted because it’s definitely not slow.

“Russell wants control in the game but everything is full intensity.

The England international further took time to reveal that Martin is the most extreme manager he has worked with in terms of playing with intensity while in possession of the ball.

“Despite Russell being the most extreme manager I’ve worked with in terms of in possession, he still wants that intensity.

“It is the risk. I enjoy it, love it.

“I love the fact that I’ve got a manager who tells me to play out no matter what. That gives the whole team confidence.”

Walker-Peters got his break for the senior Tottenham side under Pochettino, though he failed to cement his position in the team.

He was permanently sold to Southampton in 2020 after a short loan spell and has since become an integral member of Saints, having managed 138 appearances for them so far.