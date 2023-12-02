Stevenage boss Steve Evans insists that Port Vale’s budget dwarfs his own and believes Vale must think they should be where Stevenage are in the League One table.

The two League One sides met in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon at the Lamex and played out a 1-1 draw which means a replay will be needed.

Stevenage took the lead in the 68th minute before Port Vale were awarded a controversial penalty, which they scored from to make it 1-1.

Evans, whose side sit a lofty fourth in the League One table while Port Vale are 19th, insists that Vale are a tough side to take on.

He explained that Port Vale have a much higher budget than Stevenage and must look at Boro and believe they should be the team in fourth spot.

“They are a decent side. Their budget dwarfs us”, Evans told his club’s media.

“They sacked a manager whose a good guy and he’s proving his worth down at Cheltenham, but they sacked him because the expectations with Carol and the board and Dave Flitcroft are really high because of the expense of the team.

“They have got some really good players and they are difficult opponents at any time.

“They must look at our league position and think we should be there.

“It’s not always about resources and what you spend.”

Stevenage will now need to head to Vale Park for the replay as they bid to book their spot in the third round of the FA Cup.