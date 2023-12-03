Richard Keys is of the view that Chelsea and Brighton will be hit by FA charges for failing to control their players at Stamford Bridge.

In a fiery Premier League game played out at Chelsea on Sunday, the Blues edged out Brighton with a 3-2 win to take all three points.

There was real controversy in the closing stages as the referee on the pitch gave Brighton a penalty, only for it then to be overturned by VAR.

At the final whistle, and with tempers running high, players converged on the match officials and each other on the pitch, with feelings being made known.

Keys is certain the whole episode will end with Chelsea and Brighton both being hit with charges.

“I think charges for failing to control players definitely follow”, Keys said on beIN SPORTS while watching the scenes unfold.

“How many more people can get on the pitch?

“He’s [the referee] totally lost control, hasn’t he?”

Brighton are due to welcome Brentford in midweek Premier League action as they look to get back to winning ways, while Chelsea’s midweek fixture is a trip to Manchester United.