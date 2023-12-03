Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell is keen to make sure he is playing more football in the second half of the season amid interest from Middlesbrough, but the Whites may not do business, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Cresswell spent last term on loan at Millwall and clocked regular game time in the Championship.

He was hopeful of being involved at Leeds after their drop into the Championship, but Whites boss Daniel Farke has preferred other options in central defence.

Cresswell does not want the second half of the season to be so lacking in first team football and he has interest from Middlesbrough.

However, while Boro boss Michael Carrick is an admirer, taking Cresswell out of Leeds could prove to be tough.

Leeds may not be prepared to strengthen another Championship side with promotion aspirations of their own.

Cresswell came through the youth set-up at Leeds and his time at Millwall was his first stint away from Elland Road.

All eyes will be on whether Cresswell does exit Leeds in the rapidly approaching January transfer window as he looks to play games.