The agent of Manchester United target Joao Neves is looking to create an auction for his client, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Neves had his breakthrough season for Benfica last year and he has been a regular member of the first team this term as he confirms his talent.

The 19-year-old defensive midfielder has already played 21 times under Roger Schmidt this term and he also received his first senior national team call-up recently.

The Red Devils have been huge admirers of the teenager’s talents and they were interested in him during the summer transfer window.

They have again been linked with him, along with other clubs, but it is unclear how solid the interest is.

It is claimed that Neves’ agent is looking to try to create an action for his client.

Manchester United’s summer loan signing Sofyan Amrabat has struggled to make an impact in the Red Devils engine room and Erik ten Hag may not want to sign him permanently.

Now it remains to be seen if the Red Devils are ready to splash some cash in the winter transfer window for the Portuguese teenage sensation.