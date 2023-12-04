Former Norwich City man Che Wilson has revealed that it was strange for him to see David Wagner run on to the pitch, celebrating on Sunday.

They are currently 13th in the Championship with 26 points from 19 matches after they beat Bristol City 2-1 on Sunday.

The Canaries now have won three of their last four league matches and Adam Idah’s late winner against the Robins saw Wagner storming on to the pitch celebrating.

Wilson feels that Norwich City must show a lot more passion and admitted that he has never seen Wagner getting very passionate.

And seeing Wagner celebrating Idah’s late winner, Wilson insisted that it was unusual to see Wagner showing so much emotion.

“Well, like I said, you want to see a bit of passion sometimes”, Wilson said on BBC Radio Norfolk following the Canaries beating Bristol City.

“I don’t think David Wagner shows too much emotion.

“I have certainly not seen it; you guys might correct me.

“I have never seen a huge amount of emotion from David Wagner.

“So, it’s a bit strange but fair play to him.”

Wagner has been under massive pressure for making a slow start to the Canaries league campaign, now it remains to be seen if he has earned himself more time with the recent results.