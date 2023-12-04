Ex-Norwich City star Che Wilson believes that a lot of work needs to be done on the pitch and behind the scenes if the Canaries are to be challenging for promotion from the Championship.

The Championship outfit have had a difficult start to the campaign and have seen their boss David Wagner under heavy scrutiny.

Now they have managed to secure three league wins in their last four games and they are only four points behind the last playoff spot.

Wilson however, is not fully convinced that the Canaries are good enough to achieve something at the moment.

He feels that the club need a lot of change on and off the pitch if they are to be able to compete at the top end of the table.

“I think there is an awful lot of work to do if the club want to go places”, Wilson said on BBC Radio Norfolk.

“And obviously every Norwich City fan wants to go places, to be competing with the top of the table.

“I still think there is an awful lot of work to be done on the pitch, behind the scenes etc.

“So, fingers crossed that those issues start to be addressed soon.”

Norwich are currently preparing for a run of two home games, with Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday the two visitors.