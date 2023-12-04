Former Norwich City man Che Wilson thinks that the Canaries’ football in their win over Bristol City at the weekend was a reality check that they are a mid-table Championship side.

David Wagner’s men have had a rocky season so far and only recently managed to end a run of poor form, stringing together wins.

The Canaries boss has found himself under the microscope this season but three wins from their last four league matches have eased the pressure.

Norwich beat 14th-placed Bristol City 2-1 on Sunday, but Wilson described the clash as a typical mid-table Championship game and thinks it served as a reality check.

He feels that even though the Canaries will not be threatened by relegation, they will certainly not bother the teams fighting for promotion as well this term.

“From the limited football I have seen, today’s game was a prime example of really for me mid-table Championship football”, Wilson said on BBC Radio Norfolk.

“I think that is really where Norwich City are at the moment.

“Like I said earlier, I don’t think they are going to be relegated, but I certainly don’t think they are going to be challenging top of the table for playoff positions.

“So, I think it’s probably a reality check of where the club is.”

Norwich face Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday in their next two games, both at Carrow Road, and picking up the maximum six points could sparked renewed promotion hopes.