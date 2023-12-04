Italian outfit Torino are showing interest in Chelsea forward Armando Broja as the January transfer window draws closer.

The Albanian forward experienced a turbulent start to his season as he suffered multiple injuries this term already.

Fellow Premier League club Fulham are looking to bring a striker in and the 22-year-old Blues striker is a player they are keen on.

Broja has featured seven times for Chelsea this season in all competitions and contributed to two goals directly in this process.

It has been suggested that Broja is not interested in a move and is set to fight for his place with summer signing Nicolas Jackson at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino has been tipped to give the Albania international a chance amid interest from Marco Silva’s side.

However, clubs are keeping an eye on Broja and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Tutto Mercato), Torino are interested.

Torino currently sit in mid-table in the Serie A standings and scoring goals is a major issue for the side, with just ten scored in 13 league games.