Richard Keys believes Aston Villa will be right in the mix for the Premier League title this season if they manage to beat Manchester City at Villa Park on Wednesday night.

Unai Emery’s side have been in impressive form this season having climbed up to fourth spot in the Premier League.

The former Arsenal boss has made Villa Park a fortress this term and his side have won all six of their games on home turf.

It has not been a one-season affair for Emery’s club though, as the Villans are on the brink of equalling their club record of winning 14 top-flight games at home in a row.

Manchester City are the visitors on Wednesday night and Keys, who knows Emery will not want to hear title talk, feels if Aston Villa beat the Cityzens then they are firmly in the mix.

“Are Villa title contenders? I’m pretty sure Emery won’t want to hear talk like that”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“But right now they’re in the mix. Imagine that they beat City at Villa Park on Wednesday. Why not?

“They’ve won their last 13 there – 14 would equal a 92-year-old club record.

“If they did win they’d be right in amongst the challengers.

“I’m not saying that they would stay the course, but I’d love to see them have a go.”

Aston Villa showed character to come from behind to register a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth on Sunday and will relish being back at Villa Park on Wednesday.