At least two Premier League clubs are in the race with Bayern Munich for the signature of Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha in January, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The midfielder was on the verge of signing for the German champions on deadline day last summer for a deal worth £60m and was even put through a medical in Munich.

However, the deal collapsed and the Bavarians ran out of time to secure his signature on the final day of the window.

Bayern Munich are expected to revive their interest in Palhinha in January but there are expected to be more complications next month.

It has been claimed that at least two Premier League clubs are interested in signing the Fulham midfielder as well.

The Bavarians had a clear run at him in the summer towards the end but there is set to be Premier League competition in January.

They are unlikely to agree to pay more than what they agreed to fork out for Palhinha in the last transfer window.

However, given the competition, Fulham are likely to demand more money for Palhinha even signed a new deal with the club recently.