Former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is of the view that Villa star Ezri Konsa does not make too many mistakes and has hailed the defender as a Rolls Royce of a player.

Smith brought the 26-year-old centre-back to Villa Park in the summer of 2018 and Konsa has featured 159 times for Aston Villa so far.

This season, Konsa has started all 14 league games for Unai Emery’s side and his performances earned him an England national team call-up.

Smith stated that he is pleased with Konsa receiving an England call-up and added that the centre-back is continuing to improve with each game.

The former Villa boss pointed out that Konsa does not make too many mistakes and stated that he is a Rolls Royce of a player.

“I was really pleased to see Ezri get in the last England squad”, Smith told the Daily Telegraph.

“I’ve been banging his drum for a long time, I think he’s a Rolls Royce of a player.

“A bit like Ollie, who I took from Exeter for £1.3 million, I signed Ezri for Brentford, from Charlton, and then for Villa.

“He made a big mistake against Newcastle in the first game of the season and I texted him after saying: ‘It’s always what you do next.. You don’t see too many mistakes from him, he just keeps improving.”

Konsa has featured in 21 games for Aston Villa in all competitions this season and picked up three cautions so far.