Former Bristol City man Chris Honor feels that Robins star Jason Knight has already surpassed all expectations he had of him.

The 22-year-old Ireland international joined the Championship side this summer from Derby County on a four-year deal.

He has established himself as one of the most important players for the Robins already and has played in multiple positions for them.

Knight has started 19 all-completion games so far for Bristol City and managed to register six-goal contributions in the process.

Honor believes that Knight has been a brilliant signing for the Robins and he is confident that he is a superstar in the making.

“It is certainly money well spent, isn’t it?”, Honor said on BBC Radio Bristol about the Robins’ 22-year-old summer signing Knight.

“I mean it was a bit of an understatement when he said that things are going well.

“I think he is an absolute superstar in the making.

“He seems like a lovely lad with a great attitude, great engine, good ability, technically very sound.

“Everything we were told about him as a midfield dynamo, he surpassed everything we expected from him.”

Now Knight will be looking to keep his performance levels consistently high to remain one of the most important players in the Bristol City side.