Sam Parkin has stressed that Conor Chaplin’s rise in importance in the Ipswich Town team shows the coaching credentials of Kieran McKenna and his ability to improve players individually.

The forward has scored seven times and provided five assists in 19 Championship games for Ipswich this season.

Parkin stressed that Chaplin is probably the most important player in the Ipswich team given the way everything goes through him in midfield and the way he drops back to open up the spaces for others.

The former Ipswich star stressed that the forward has matured into a fine player at Ipswich and a lot of credit must go to McKenna.

He insisted that Chaplin’s development is testament to the Ipswich boss’ ability to work with individual players and improve them over a short period of time.

Parkin said on the What The EFL Podcast: “Chaplin basically goes everywhere and he is their most important player.

“He goes very deep in his own half, highlighted by the switch of play that led to Wes Burns’ goal [against Coventry].

“Watching Chaplin and what he has matured into, he is only 26 but he seems to be around forever.

“For Kieran McKenna to recognise his importance and put so much onus on him just shows you the individual work he has been doing with players and improving them.”

McKenna’s stock as a coach has been on the rise and he is on the radar of Premier League clubs given the way he has taken Ipswich from League One to the Championship.