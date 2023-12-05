Juventus are only looking to move on Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur target Samuel Iling-Junior on a permanent deal this winter, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 20-year-old has been struggling for minutes this season at Juventus and is open to leaving the club in the January transfer window.

Tottenham are in talks to sign him and are leading the race to secure a deal to take the winger to north London next month.

Newcastle, who are tipped to do business in January to back Eddie Howe, are also interested in the player but for the moment, the north London club have the edge in the chase for Iling-Junior.

Juventus are ready to let him go, but according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset (via TuttoJuve), they are only looking to sell the former Chelsea talent.

The Italian giants are looking to raise cash in January and are only ready to listen to offers of a permanent deal.

For the moment, Juventus are not prepared to entertain offers to loan him out in the winter window.

The Bianconeri want the cash in their coffers to invest in their midfield, which has been affected by players being banned.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham or Newcastle are prepared to make cash offers for Iling-Junior in January.