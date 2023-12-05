AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao is eyeing a return against Newcastle United in the Champions League as he goes through his rehabilitation process following an injury.

Leao is currently out on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury and has missed the last three games for AC Milan, two in the league and one in the Champions League.

More tests were conducted on the attacker’s injured hamstring and there has been progress in his rehabilitation.

But he is still not ready to get back on the pitch or train with the squad and there is still some work to do before he can play.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, AC Milan and the forward are eyeing a return for him in their big Champions League clash against Newcastle.

The Rossoneri are set to travel to England in a little over a week to take on Newcastle in a pivotal Champions League encounter.

The Champions League futures of both sides hang in the balance in the last group game for the two teams.

A win for either of the two teams could take them to the last 16 of the competition if PSG lose against Dortmund in the other game.

Given the importance of the clash, Leao is aiming to get back fit and ready to help AC Milan try and overcome the odds in the North East of England.