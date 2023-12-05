Crystal Palace attacker Odsonne Edouard has admitted that he needs to perform for the Eagles if he is to earn a move to one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The 25-year-old centre forward joined Crystal Palace in the summer of 2021 from Celtic and last season he scored five goals in 35 Premier League games for the London outfit.

This season, Edouard is in impressive form and has scored six times on 13 occasions for Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Edouard stated that he is enjoying life in the Premier League and revealed that the ideal aim is to stay in the top flight.

However, the Eagles forward wants to play for one of the biggest clubs in Europe in future and knows to do so he will need to produce the goods for Crystal Palace.

“At the moment, I am in the Premier League, I like life in England, and I like the league”, Edouard told French outlet Foot Mercato.

“My ideal goal is to stay in the Premier League.

“But I am an open-minded person.

“I have already moved around quite a lot since the start of my career.

“After that, my aim is really to reach the biggest clubs in Europe and that means scoring a lot of goals and performing well every weekend.

“In short, to put in good performances with Crystal Palace.”

Edouard has found the back of the net twice in the last three league outings for Crystal Palace and he will be hoping to continue his form when Palace take on Bournemouth on Wednesday at Selhurst Park.