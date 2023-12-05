Rangers boss Philippe Clement has admitted that the January transfer window is a tough time to overhaul the squad but stressed that he wants to bring in the right players if possible.

The Glasgow giants invested heavily in Michael Beale’s vision and overhauled the Rangers squad according to their previous manager’s wishes.

But he was shown the door in November following a string of poor performances and results and Clement was brought in; he has improved the mood around the club significantly.

The Rangers boss is essentially working with his predecessor’s squad and is keen to bring in his own players in January.

Clement stressed that it is hard to do incoming business in January given the complications of the window and how the market is perceived in the middle of the season.

However, he admitted that the idea is to try and bring in the right players if they become available in January.

The Rangers boss said in a press conference: “Reshaping it [the squad] in January is much more difficult than reshaping it in the summer.

“That’s also reality in football for every club, so I am realistic about that.

“Yes, the idea is to do some things, but it will not be a lot of things, it needs to be the right things.”

It remains to be seen how much money will be made available to Clement given Rangers splashed the cash in the summer.