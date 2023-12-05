Tottenham Hotspur are continuing to explore potential new signings for several areas of the squad due to their current injury crisis, according to the Evening Standard.

The north London club are currently going through an injury crisis and are without a Premier League win in four games.

A 3-3 draw against Manchester City over the weekend boosted the confidence of Ange Postecoglou and his players, who are trying to stick to their attacking ethos, despite missing key personnel.

The Spurs boss is looking at the January window as an opportunity to add more depth to his squad.

And it has been claimed that Spurs are looking at all key areas of the squad ahead of the winter window.

Signing a left-sided centre-back is one of the top priorities for the north London club in January.

Spurs are also leading the chase to land Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior, who the Serie A giants are prepared to sell next month.

However, the injury crisis means that Tottenham are looking at potential players who could fill several areas of their squad.

They are looking at all areas of their squad to strengthen as Postecoglou is keen to have more options in the latter half of the season.