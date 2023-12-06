Bayern Munich are likely to prefer a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi over Fulham’s Joao Palhinha in January.

Palhinha was on the cusp of joining the German champions on deadline day last summer for a deal worth €68m.

However, Bayern Munich ran out of time to complete the deal despite the midfielder undergoing a medical in Germany.

There has been an expectation that Bayern Munich will try to sign him in January again but it has been claimed that they have other targets in mind as well.

According to German magazine Sport Bild, Palhinha is still a target but Bayern Munich are more interested in Sociedad’s Zubimendi.

It has been suggested that a move for the La Liga midfielder would be preferred over the Portuguese.

Zubimendi is a highly-rated midfielder in Spain and has been on the radar of top clubs for a while.

Palhinha has signed a new deal with Fulham and has clubs in the Premier League interested in him as well.

At least two top-flight English clubs are also keen on getting their hands on the Fulham star in January.