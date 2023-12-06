Marco Gabbiadini has ruled out former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips from the race to become Black Cats boss and predicted they will appoint a foreign tactician.

Sunderland recently sacked Tony Mowbray after the Black Cats’ recent poor form and several managers have been linked with the job; some feel club legend Phillips might be a good appointment.

Phillips has worked as an assistant manager under Nigel Pearson, Claudio Ranieri and recently managed non-league outfit South Shields.

Gabbiadini believes that the Sunderland job would be a big task for Phillips and thinks that the Black Cats will opt for a more experienced manager, turning to a European.

He also thinks that the club will bring in a manager who is not well known in English football but has experience in coaching at a high level.

“It is going to be a European, I would think, an option, someone who is not well known in this country and has some experience coaching a team”, Gabbiadini said on Total Sport North East.

“Kevin Phillips gets mentioned.

“Kevin is a great guy, I was with him at the foundation event last week and he was desperate to get back in the game but I think it is a big job.

“Maybe it is a bit further down the line for someone like Kevin.

“So I think it would be somebody who has had good coaching experience at a decent level.

“Kevin has only had one managerial job so far, so it may be a bit further down the line for Kevin.”

Sunderland are set to host West Bromwich Albion at the Stadium of Light at the weekend, and they have not lost to the Baggies in their last five meetings.