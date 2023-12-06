Manchester United are amongst the clubs who have their eyes on Djurgarden’s 17-year-old midfielder Lucas Bergvall.

The teenage midfielder has caught the eye of many with his performances in the top tier of Swedish football.

Despite being only 17, he has already featured 26 times for Djurgarden in the Swedish top flight with eleven of them coming in the starting eleven.

Barcelona are claimed to be in touch with the player over a potential transfer move to the Nou Camp in the near future.

But according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Manchester United are also interested in snapping up the teenager.

The Premier League giants have been keeping tabs on him and the club are considering taking him to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are focused on signing some young talent after repeated failures in the transfer market over the last decade.

Bergvall is someone they rate and his name is very much on the lips of their recruitment team.

Serie A giants Inter Milan are also one of the clubs who have their eyes on the Djurgarden’s teenage sensation.