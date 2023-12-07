AC Milan’s head scout Geoffrey Moncada recently flew out to Germany to hold direct talks with Newcastle United target Serhou Guirassy.

16 goals for VfB Stuttgart in eleven Bundesliga games this season for the forward have turned heads across Europe for clubs who are looking for goalscorers in January.

Newcastle have put feelers out over a possible move to take him to St James’ Park, where there is also interest from Manchester United.

AC Milan also have their eyes on Guirassy and have adopted a direct approach to convince the player.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), Moncada, the club’s head scout, was in Germany in recent weeks to hold direct talks with the striker.

Rossoneri official also held meetings with the forward’s entourage over a potential move to the San Siro.

AC Milan are looking to see whether the striker, who has a preference for the Premier League, is open to a move to Italy.

He has a €17.5m release clause in his contract, which means Stuttgart can do little if a club decide to trigger it and Guirassy wants to leave.