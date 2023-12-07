Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

West Ham United have officially confirmed their side to lock horns with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in an away Premier League game tonight.

David Moyes will be looking to see his men take advantage of Tottenham’s injury worries and in a sign of finding some solidity, the Hammers have now gone five games unbeaten across all competitions.

The Hammers have regularly scored on the road, managing 12 in seven away league games this term, and Moyes will hope to see them take advantage of any gaps left by Ange Postecoglou’s ultra attacking style of play.

Moyes will have to mastermind victory without striker Michail Antonio, who has a hamstring issue.

Lukasz Fabianski slots into goal for West Ham, who go with a back four of Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd and Emerson Palmieri.

In the engine room, West Ham field Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Tomas Soucek, while Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta support Jarrod Bowen.

Moyes can shake things up with changes from the bench if needed and his options include Danny Ings and Pablo Fornals.

West Ham United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Kudus, Paqueta, Bowen

Substitutes: Anang, Cresswell, Fornals, Mavropanos, Ings, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Kehrer, Mubama