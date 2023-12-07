Newcastle United youth scout Paul Midgley has run the rule of Chelsea and Manchester City tracked Argentina Under-17 international Agustin Ruberto, according to the Chronicle.

A product of the River Plate Academy, the 17-year-old forward has been turning heads with his performances at youth level.

He is a regular in the Argentina Under-17s squad and has netted 13 goals in 23 appearances for them.

Ruberto has attracted the attention of Premier League talent spotters who have been keeping close tabs on him.

It has been claimed that Midgley, who does the youth scouting for Newcastle, has personally watched the youngster in action.

The forward is a player Newcastle like and are considering taking him to St. James’ Park in the near future.

However, there is expected to be fierce competition for his signature as even Chelsea and Manchester City have their eyes on him.

Brighton, who have developed a reputation for nurturing young talent, are also interested in Ruberto.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle look to put down an offer for the 17-year-old moving forward.