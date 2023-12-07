Napoli will approach Galatasaray to discuss the possibility of signing Nicolo Zaniolo at the end of his loan spell at Aston Villa, it has been claimed in Turkey.

The Italy international went to Turkey from Roma in February this year, but he left the club after just six months to join Premier League club Aston Villa on a loan deal.

He has found it hard to make his mark in England and is yet to make any goal contributions for Unai Emery’s side despite having featured in 16 games overall.

While Zaniolo continues with his attempt to find a foothold at Villa Park, his future has come up for discussion yet again.

A move back to Italy is being touted with Napoli showing keen interest in signing the player.

Napoli, according to Turkish daily Sabah, are planning to approach Galatasaray in the summer to sign Zaniolo.

Aston Villa have a clause in their contract for Zaniolo that will allow them to make the player’s move permanent at the end of the spell.

However, if he continues to not make an impact at Villa Park, Napoli could well steal in and take Zaniolo back to Italy.